TODAY
Galveston Independent School District will be accepting donations of back to school items such as school supplies, backpacks, uniforms, diapers/wipes, underwear/bras, feminine supplies, toiletries and monetary donations at the Scott building, 4116 Ave. N 1/2; the island chamber, 2228 Mechanic St.; and at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave. O in Galveston through today. For information, call 409-766-5743.
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seeding galveston@yahoo.com.
Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Coastal Health & Wellness, 9850-C Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. No insurance required. Appointments and walk-ins welcome. To schedule a vaccine appointment, call 409-938-2234 and select option 2.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. today at Art of Coffee at 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Paws to Read program from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Sign up at children’s desk upon arrival; available for the first four participants each session. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its fall softball registration from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
THURSDAY
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Mary Bostrom will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Thursday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Thursday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Knights of Columbus No. 787 will offer its swimming pool open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesday at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. The fee is $3 per person. Concessions also will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A lifeguard will be on duty. For information, visit Facebook.com/KofC787 or call 409-762-2112.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
UPCOMING
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will have its Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and snow-cones will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. There also will be an opportunity to sign up to vote, as well as receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. For information, call 409-939-4529.
The Bay Area Chorus will have singing auditions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 22 at New Beginnings Church, 1415 W. Main St. in League City. To schedule an appointment, call 832-932-5991.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its Back 2 School Bash from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Walk-up or drive-thru will be available. Parent/guardians must show ID and children must be present. For information and to preregister, call Nancy Murphy, 409-935-1100.
The Galveston Children’s Museum and Moody Mansion will host a free family picnic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 21 on the lawn of the mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Drummer Curt Gillins will perform. Free watermelon, ice cream and lemonade. Take your own lawn chairs/blankets. For information, visit moodymansion.org.
