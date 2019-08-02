The Short Term Rental Owners Association of Galveston (stroag.org) general membership meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday August 6, 2019 at Prohibition Red’s, 2401 Church St. All are welcome to attend. RSVP Required:mbranum1@hotmail.com
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Fantastic Sam’s Cut and Color salons will be raising money and awareness for Shriners Hospitals for Children from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 140, in League City. Donations will be accepted through Aug. 31. The celebration will include music, refreshments and door prizes. To book your services, call 409-740-3722 or 281-957-9167.
WE R.O.C.K. will have its annual Back 2 School event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at McAdams Junior High School, 11415 Hughes Road, in Dickinson. Free school supplies and book packs will be available while supplies last. There also will be live music, food, contests and games. For information, call Roslyn Barnett, 713-252-8634.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. “Ralph Breaks the Internet” will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
Let’s Dance will have its Dance 4 The Cure ballroom dance fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. A $10 donation per person is asked. Proceeds will go toward the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Silver Wings will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.