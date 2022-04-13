TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045 or visit bayareanetwork group.us.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will present its county commissioner update from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. today at College of the Mainland League City, 1411 W. Main St. in League City. Commissioner Ken Clark will be the speaker. Registration is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To RSVP, email briana@leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. today. Public comment begins at 9:15 a.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 562-247-8422 (access code is 841-077-533). For information, email Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Hitchcock Library’s Sewing Bee Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Hitchcock Community Center, 6905 Backstrom in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The League City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today at the League City Recreation Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit league citygardenclub.org.
The Texas City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Visitors are welcome. For information, email Bridget Buffa, bbuffa1@gmail.com.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Master Gardeners Pam Hunter and Kat Tondre will be the guest speakers. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
A Facebook Live chat with a Houston Audubon Birding Expert will be available at 1 p.m. today via the city of League City’s Facebook page. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
”Unraveling at Rosenberg — A Textile Arts Meetup” will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today in the McCullough Room of the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 18 and older. For information and to register, email msilva@rosenberg-library.org.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer Spanish for Absolute Beginners at 4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 27 at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Classes are free; no registration required. For ages 18 and older. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The city of Texas City will have its Eggstravanganza at 5:30 p.m. today at the Carlos Garza Sports Complex, 3300 Magnolia Ave. in Texas City. For ages 2-10. For information, visit the city’s Facebook page at face book.com/cityoftexascity.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
THURSDAY
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Deseree Dantas, a prophetic minister from Brazil, will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Webster chapter of AARP No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Annual dues are $8. For information, contact Lynne Justis, aarpchapter199@yahoo.com or 832-212-5417.
The Galveston College Island Fest will be from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday on the lawn in front of the college on the corner of 39th Street and Avenue Q in Galveston. There will be food, fun activities, inflatables, opportunities to meet with departments, and door prizes. For information, email admissions@gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its “Lighting Up The Night” event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the White Top Pavilion at Clear Lake Park, 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. A walk will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a raffle and a vigil for victims of sexual violence. To RSVP, contact Melissa Prentice, mprentice@bayareaturningpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
The Galveston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will met at 6 p.m. Thursday at Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, call Janese Maricelli, 409-502-8221.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Thursday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Epicurean Evening “A Taste of the Gulf” will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $45 each or $80 for two. VIP tickets are $75. For tickets and information, visit galvestonepic.eventbrite.com.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will observe Holy Week with the following events at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe: worship, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Tenebrae service, 7:30 p.m. and prayer vigil, 8:30 p.m. Friday; and Sunrise service, 6 a.m. and worship, 10 a.m. Sunday. For information, call 409-925-2552.
