Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
Tickets for the annual Senior Share “Celebrate America” event, which is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, will be available at 1 p.m. today at Grand Prize BBQ at 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. Tickets are required for entry. First come, first served. Only one ticket per person will be provided while supplies last. For information, visit www.grandprizebarbeque.com/charities.html.
UPCOMING
Galveston County Community Action Council’s board of directors will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday at 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The International Oleander Society will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the board room at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 21 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. Jan Johnson will present “Unforgettable Galveston Characters,” the title of her new book that will be available in September. Visitors are welcome. Visit oleander.org or contact Lydia Miller, lmiller4511@att.net or 409-770-4312.
The Dickinson Historical Society will have its throwback social at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Dickinson Historical Railroad Center, 218 FM 517 W., in Dickinson. Jack Horne and Mike Mackey will be talking about air-conditioning history. Visitors are welcome. Call 281-534-4367.
Samaritan’s Purse will offer an opportunity for homeowners affected by Hurricane Harvey to learn if and how they may qualify for recovery services at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pine Drive Baptist Church at 705 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. For information, call Alyssa Benson, 828-266-5029.
Free child ID kits will be distributed (while supplies last) from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Ashley HomeStore at 3465 Interstate 45 in Dickinson. No purchase is necessary. For information, call 832-598-4301.
July 1 is the deadline to sign up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Maritime Camp, which will be July 29 through Aug. 3 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 14-18. Space is limited to 30 students. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will have its inaugural Fourth of July Children’s Bicycle Parade at 10 a.m. July 4. The parade will begin at Alamo Gym on the corner of Warpath and state Highway 6 and will end at Joe Tambrella Park by the Mae S. Bruce Library where there will be a celebration after the parade until noon. All ages welcome to participate. To sign up to participate, call 409-789-6351.
The Galveston Island Fourth of July Parade will begin at 7 p.m. July 4. The parade starts on 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and will end at 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard. A fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. To sign up to participate, visit www.GalvestonParades.com.
July 15 is the deadline to sign up for the Summer Music Funshop, sponsored by the Houston Children’s Chorus. The Galveston Project will be July 23 through July 29 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park. Registration is $25 per child (for students in grades 3-8; lunch will be provided). To register and get more information, visit www.houstonchildren.org.
