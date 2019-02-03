The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 17 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Super Bowl Chili Cook-off at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $25. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its Super Bowl party at 4 p.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. There will be food and $2 beer. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
Tickets for the Galveston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s annual Red and White Luncheon “An Afternoon in Paris” are available through Thursday. Tickets are $35 and a table of 10 is $340. For information, call Charina Allen-Beasley at 409-457-9907.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer its “It’s Time for a Makeover! Understanding Plumage Variations” free interactive presentation from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the Osher Lifelong Institute Campus at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. RSVP required. To RSVP, email msierpin@utmb.edu or call 409-763-5604.
The Fine Arts Academy of the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse will have its spring drama classes for ages 6-16 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through March 25 at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For registration information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The Short Term Rental Owners Association will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Compass Room at Olympia Grill at Pier 21, 21st Street at Harborside Drive, in Galveston. Anyone who owns or has an interest in vacation rentals is welcome. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. RSVP required. For information or to RSVP, contact Mary Branum, mbranum1@hotmail.com or 281-433-2945.
The Galveston Nature Tourism Council will offer its free Plover Walk event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday. Master Naturalist Sally Pachulski will lead the walk. Attendees must sign up at galvestonnaturetourism.org for directions. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The city of League City will have a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, email communications@leaguecitytx.gov.
Friday is the deadline to RSVP for the Galveston Republican Women’s joint meeting of the Southern District No. 11, which will be at noon Feb. 13 in the Sam Houston Ballroom of The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. Lunch is $25 per person. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its Valentine’s bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Saturday at Arlan’s Market at 513 Sixth St. in Galveston. Raffle tickets also will be sold for a Valentine’s basket. For information, email kenney.alice@yahoo.com.
Moody Mansion will celebrate Mary Moody Northen’s 127th birthday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Cookies will be served, and attendees also will receive a small gift from the gift shop. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-762-7668.
Assistance League of the Bay Area will celebrate its 25th anniversary with its Superhero Birthday Bash Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lakewood Yacht Club at 2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Drive in Seabrook. For tickets and information, visit www.assistance league.org/bay-area.
Entries for the Support Women Artists Now Day Juried Art Show are due by March 31. The competition is open to women artists. Entries should be dropped off at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, visit www.gleegallery.net (click on Call to Artists tab) or call 409-996-5040.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
