Pictured are the new officers for 2020-21 of the Kemah Lions Club. From left on front row are Barbara Holt, secretary; April Denny-Smith, marketing chairperson; Debra Hill, Lions Club International chairperson; and Grace Controne, member. From left on back row are Howard Clayton, past district governor; Carl Johnson, Lion tamer; Bill Kerber, president; Roy Salas, vice president; and Denny Homy, club member chairperson.