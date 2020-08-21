Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual information session for potential advocates at 11 a.m. Friday. To sign up, email kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
The Galveston Islamic Center will resume its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays; and will also provide a free bagged lunch (while supplies last) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislam iccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
UPCOMING
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will give away free backpacks via drive-through and/or walk-up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Must preregister. To sign up, call 409-935-1100 between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be a back-to-school drive-by school supply drive from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-739-5502.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. The exhibitions will remain on view through Nov. 15. The center is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. For information, call 409-763-2403.
Drive-through free COVID-19 testing will be available Monday, Tuesday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Participants must register at texas.curativeinc.com to get a time slot.
Galveston College will have its fall 2020 registration from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday on the first floor of Moody Hall on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Late registration will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 28; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29. Classes begin Aug. 31. To register, visit www.gc.edu. For information, email admissions@gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will distribute senior food boxes at 9 a.m. Tuesday via drive-through only at Compton Outreach Center, corner of 27th Street and Ball Avenue, in Galveston. Seniors must show ID; for ages 60 and older. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Seniors ages 60 and older are invited to The 1895 Moody Mansion’s free “Senior Hours” from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Advance registration is required. To register, call 409-765-9770. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org.
Black Lives Matter will sponsor a peaceful march and rally at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 starting at Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. in Dickinson. Line-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. The walk will end at Dickinson City Hall. For information, contact Mandalyn Salazar, build upamerica.salazar@gmail.com or 281-768-1893.
The Rho Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will host a drive-through voter registration event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave., in Texas City. For information, call 832-541-6126.
The Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition will have its second annual community agencies luncheon at 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Compton Outreach Center, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit diverse artworks accepted into its annual fall juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 5 through Sept. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have a dedication ceremony of the Moody Family Center for Worship and Service and celebrate the opening of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Texas City at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.salvationarmygalveston county.org, or call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
Independence Village will present its virtual gala and resident fashion show “Under the Sea” at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. For information, call 832-692-7525 or email texasrealtorsusan@comcast.net.
