HAPPY BIRTHDAY Ernest Davis, Gary Lane, Nicole A. White, Tiffany Brazier, Lisa Lewis, Carla Geters, Elissa Gannon, Rena Ball-Polite, Lydia Ybarra, Darnell Lundy, Felicia Johnson, David Dannar, Kendrick Cooper, Sheila Dennis, Sonya Garza, Ma’Shija Anderson, Eugene and Edward Walker, Timniesha Austin, Jordan Miller and Leonard Ray Jones.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Frank and Pat Loesch, celebrating 55 years of marriage.
