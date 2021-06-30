Jenny Senter, former president of Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, won the 2021 Marvin Hurley Award at the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives annual conference June 23 in South Padre Island. The award is the highest award given by the state chamber of commerce. Pictured from left is Beth Journeay, former president of Angleton Chamber of Commerce; Senter; RaDonna Hessel, president of Grapevine Chamber of Commerce; and Cindy DeWease, president of Clear Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.