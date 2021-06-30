TODAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its regular teleconference meeting at 1 p.m. today via Zoom. To enter meeting, use meeting ID: 822-6250-9979 with passcode: 140747. For agenda, visit gccac.org. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Knights of Columbus No. 787 will offer its swimming pool open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17 at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. The fee is $3 per person. Concessions also will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A lifeguard will be on duty. For information, visit Facebook.com/KofC787 or call 409-762-2112.
La Izquierda will present its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday’s through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. DEM Roots Music; and ukeladies will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierdafest.com or 832-488-0407.
The Bryan Museum will have its free Summer Movies on The Lawn event beginning with a museum tour at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The movie, “National Treasure,” will be shown afterward. Take your own blanket/chair. Concessions will be sold. Space is limited. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Republican Party and Galveston County for Trump will have its We the People Independence Day Celebration from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Walter Hall Park at 807 state Highway 3 N. in League City. Sandee June, Seth Canden, and Keenan Williams will speak. For information, call 281-554-8885.
The city of Dickinson will have its Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. Saturday beginning at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 at 5204 state Highway 3 near Hughes Road. The route will then go toward Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and end at 4613 state Highway 3. For information, visit www.ci.dickinson.tx.us.
The city of Texas City will have its Fourth of July Celebration beginning with an Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will travel down 6th Street. A concert will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bay Street Park at 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. Fireworks will take place at dusk. For information, visit www.texas-city-tx.org.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will celebrate the Fourth of July beginning at noon Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Barbecue dinners will be sold for $15 per plate. Visitors welcome. For information, call 409-762-4041.
American Legion Post No. 20 will celebrate the Fourth of July at noon Sunday at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. There will be free food for family and friends; all are welcome. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Fourth of July celebration dance featuring DJ Jon from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are invited. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The city of Friendswood will celebrate the Fourth of July at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. There’s no parking at the park; shuttle service will be provided from Friendswood High School and Friendswood Methodist Church. Masks are encouraged. A fireworks presentation will begin at 9:20 p.m. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The city of Galveston and the Marine Corps League will have its Fourth of July parade at 7 p.m. Sunday. The parade will begin at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and will proceed east to 27th Street. A fireworks presentation will be afterward at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. If you’d like to participate in the parade, visit www.galvestonparades.com.
The Galveston Island Beach Band will have its Fourth of July concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. The band is now under the direction of Robert Gray. Masks are encouraged. For information, email Leslie Watts, lwatts7@flash.net.
The Kemah Boardwalk will host its Star Spangled Sky Fireworks event at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. The boardwalk also will be open with live music and Uncle Sam Stiltwalker will be in attendance. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
The city of Friendswood will have its Fourth of July Grand Parade at 10 a.m. Monday beginning on FM 518 at Heritage Drive and ending at Stevenson Park at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive. Afterward, the city’s 126th annual Fourth of July Celebration will take place featuring vendors, games, food and entertainment. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Friendswood Chamber of Commerce is selling tickets for its 30th annual “Win a Truck” raffle at www.friendswoodchamber.com or at its office at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Tickets are $10 each. The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at its office. Winner doesn’t need to be present at drawing. For information, call 281-482-3329.
Galveston College is accepting registration for its free Quickstart-plus programs which will begin Tuesday at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Participants must be 18 and older. Tuition is free for those accepted into the program. For information, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-education/quickstartplus, or contact Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. The final camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
The Lunar Rendezvous Festival will have its “Sweet as Sugar” fashion show at 10:30 a.m. July 20 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org/tickets.php.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show Aug. 6 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org.
The Ball High School class of 1971 will have its 50th Conversation and Celebration event from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8 at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St. in Galveston. For information, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048; Howard Bell, 409-599-8865; Kenneth Gill, 313-971-6682; James Gulley, 409-789-2425; or Charles Campbell, 832-978-4034.
ONGOING
The Bryan Museum is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.thebryanmuseum.org. Session I is July 12 through July 16, and Session II is July 19 through July 23 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, contact Susannah Brown, summercamp@thebryanmuseum.org or 409-220-3316.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer theater camp at www.islandetc.org. The camp is for incoming third-graders through 12th grade. “Seussical” will be the musical presented. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays July 12 through July 30 and Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. For information, call 409-762-3556.
