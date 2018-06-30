Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
Free child ID kits will be distributed (while supplies last) from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Ashley HomeStore at 3465 Interstate 45 in Dickinson. No purchase is necessary. For information, call 832-598-4301.
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-in Stop Motion Animation event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the Children’s Department of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post No. 880 will have its inaugural Family Freedom Festival from noon to 3 p.m. today at 1024 24th St. in Galveston. The free event will include food, music, games, and more. For all ages. For information, call 409-599-9370.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
Author Susan P. Baker will be signing copies of her book “Texas Style Justice” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil at 3 p.m. today at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Two pounds, with corn, potatoes, and sausage will be $10. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through July 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier at 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
