TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Salvation Army Galveston County will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today or 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. No phone applications. For information, call 409-763-1691 or visit salvation armygalvestoncounty.org.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon today at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady and Brandon Williams with Galveston Urban Ministries will be the guest speakers. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. To register, email Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. today via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. Paula Tobon-Stevens, executive director of St. Vincent’s House, will be the guest speaker. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
Holy Family Parish will hold a Blue Mass for Galveston’s first responders at the 12:10 p.m. mass today at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, 2011 Church St. in Galveston. Lunch will be served afterward at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. For information, call Danny Dundee, 409-771-8334.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Texas City Ancestry Searchers will meet at 1 p.m. today at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, 902 N. 25th St. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-7049.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet today at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
UPCOMING
The city of Texas City will have its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Sanders-Vincent Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The 39th annual Island Oktoberfest will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonoktoberfest.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Genteel Junque sale from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday (members preview sale); and open to the public from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Depot on Market, 3304 Market St. in Galveston. For information, visit galves tonhistory.org, or call Nick Barbee, 409-765-3457.
The Galveston Bay Foundation will have its Bike Around the Bay event Saturday and Sunday. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org or contact Nikki Annan, nannan@galvbay.org or 832-536-2264.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Representatives from the Galveston Police Department will be in attendance. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The city of Texas City will have its Touch-a-Truck family event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 416 6th St. N. in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of its Public Works Department, 2828 Market St. in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/Galveston-Recycle-Center or call 409-797-3958.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galvestonisland market.com.
The Bay Area Medication Take Back Day event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-284-0370 or visit thealliancebayarea.org.
The Boys & Girls Club will have its October Fest Haunted House event for ages 5 and older from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance will have its Butterfly Release Ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Dr. Todd Masel, director of the epilepsy program at the University of Texas Medical Branch, will be the guest speaker. Event is free, but registration is required. For information, visit gceatx.org/events or call 409-207-7768.
First Christian Church will have its pumpkin patch available from 3 p.m. to dusk weekdays; 10 a.m. to dusk Saturdays; and noon till dusk Sundays through Oct. 31 at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. For information, call Becky Hoke, 409-948-4443.
