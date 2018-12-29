Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its 2019 Eco-Art Winter Camp for ages 5-12 at www.artistboat.org. Day camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. For information, call 409-770-0722.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 31 at www.ycfund.org. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell at lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its New Year’s Eve Party from 7 p.m. to midnight Monday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its New Year’s Eve Dance from 8 p.m. Monday to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The Silver Wings Band will perform. Admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For tickets, call 409-354-3667. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its New Year’s Eve Party from 9 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. Nick Adams, an author, Australian native, and founder of Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness, will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com or visit www.clearcreekw.org.
Let’s Dance will have its “Puttin’ on the Ritz” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Jan. 5 at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Growing Blueberries” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Backyard Citrus” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Crystal Beach Fire & Rescue Dept. at 930 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. For information, email gal vcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
Authors Joy Jones and Jim Nelson will be signing copies of their book “The Troves of Zac Love” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Art Club for Kids from 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 22 through May 13 (no classes Feb. 22 and March 12) at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For tuition information, visit www.galves tonartscenter.org/artclub or call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Life Drawing Studio event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays Jan. 23 through Feb. 27 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Tuition is $10 per session when you pre-register for four or more sessions at once or $12 per session. For information, call 409-763-2403.
