HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dominic Etienne, Diane Spurlock, Marcia Hatch, Cedric Anderson, Tyronda Jones, Warren Lee, Demetra Florence, Andrea Hypolite and Tekeema Oliver.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Junius and Lenora Guy, celebrating 14 years of marriage.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Georgia Woods, Corinne Rhoades, Julia Dunn, Larhonda Sam, Chasity Porter, Cerenia Littles, Sheena Graves, Olympia Renee Harris, Kathy Miller, Stanford Archie, Aryana Cabriales and Cheronda Simmons Bright.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Joe Brouillard, Kaiya Faith Pruns, Earline Dunn, Dee Ann Haney and Bryan Craig Warren Sr.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

