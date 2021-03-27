Jehovah’s Witnesses will present the “Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death” today at www.jw.org. For exact times and information, visit www.jw.org.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army will have a rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at The Salvation Army Family Store at 601 51st St. in Galveston. Clothes, furniture, household items and more will be available. For information, call 409-763-1691. Volunteers also are needed. To sign up, visit http://bttr.im/gkx2r.
The city of La Marque will have its bulk trash drop-off and tire recycling event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at city hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Free for residents of La Marque. For information, call Waste Management at 800-800-5804, or visit the city’s Facebook page.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Easter egg hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate Palm Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist) and 10 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist) Sunday at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit www.trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Palm Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday in Asbury Hall of the church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.aldersgate methodistchurch.org or call 409-925-2552.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The city of League City will have its annual League City Egg Scramble at 1 p.m. (ages 0-6) and 3 p.m. (ages 7-12) Sunday at the soccer fields at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Masks and social distancing will be required. For information, call 281-554-1180.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through April 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have a special called meeting at 1 p.m. Monday via Zoom and teleconference. To sign into the Zoom meeting use meeting ID: 884-0251-3840 with password: 359168; and to dial in, call 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
The Galveston Island Democrats monthly Zoom meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Guest speaker will be Joe Jaworski, candidate for Texas Attorney General. For Zoom invitation, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
WEDNESDAY
Local students are encouraged to enter the Art of Equality Art and Literacy Contest, sponsored by the Junteenth Legacy Project. Prizes and scholarships will be awarded. Entries will be accepted through Wednesday. For information on how to enter, visit www.artofequality.com.
THURSDAY
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston will host an in-person job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Johnny Mitchell Branch at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. Job openings can be found at https://bgcgh.gethired.com. For information, email careers@bgcgh.org or visit www.bgcgh.org.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Gail Stanart, a member of the State Republican Executive Committee for District 15, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.aldersgatemethodist church.org or call 409-925-2552.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. Thursday at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit www.trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
FRIDAY
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Good Friday and Stations of the Cross services at 11 a.m., liturgy, noon and Stations of the Cross on the cloister at 6 p.m. Friday at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit www.trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
UPCOMING
The Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual crawfish fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out April 3 via drive-through at 930 Nobel Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. A $20 donation per three pounds is asked. For information, call 409-684-6311.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter at 6:30 a.m. (sunrise service on church grounds) and 10 a.m. (in Asbury Hall) April 4 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.aldersgatemeth odistchurch.org or call 409-925-2552.
The Ministerial Alliance will have its Easter Son Rise service at 7 a.m. April 4 on West Lane on the beach in Crystal Beach. Golf carts are welcome. Take your own chairs. A free will offering will be taken for scholarships. For information, contact Tammy Miller, crystalbeachcommuni tychurch@gmail.com or 409-277-9785.
Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate Easter Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist); 9:30 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist); 10:30 a.m., Easter egg hunt; and 11 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist with special music) April 4 at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. RSVP must be made for the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. Face masks are required. For information, visit www.trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its rescheduled “Dream Big, Work Hard & Reach for the Stars” starlight gala at 6 p.m. April 6 virtually. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. To RSVP and purchase tickets, sponsorships or to make a donation, visit www.santafetxedfounda tion.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
