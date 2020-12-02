HAPPY BIRTHDAY George Wilson Sr., Ethel Jamison, Kevin Jones, Holly McDonald, Elisa Silva, Joshua Fields, Jessie Johnson, Mickey Smiley, Simon Ramirez, Vivian Hernandez-Kleinschmidt, Andrea Smith, Georgia Nelson and Katie Fickessen.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Marti Lock, Melissa Huerta, Tiffany Angel and Steve Townley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.