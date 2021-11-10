TODAY
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is seeking new officials in the Galveston County area. No experience necessary. Must be 18 and older. Training will be provided. The average pay for beginners is $45 per hour. For information, call Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835, or George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
Abundant Life Christian Center will conclude its annual Unshakeable Conference from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. Free to attend evening services, but morning events you must register. To register, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. today at Art of Coffee, 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The League City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today at the League City Recreation Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitygardenclub.org.
Helen Hall Library will have its Babies and Books event from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 (excluding Nov. 24) at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Paws to Read program at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Sign up at children’s desk upon arrival; available for the first four participants each session. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
Helen Hall Library will have offer classes on gardening for ages 6-11 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
T. Ellis Talks will present a visual narration of Juneteenth from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Juneteenth Legacy Project headquarters, 2217 Strand St. Suite 101 in Galveston. For information, call Sam Collins III, 409-256-3822.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will celebrate the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps with a cake cutting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. today at 901 Main St. in La Marque. The public is welcome. For information, call Frank Furleigh, 409-945-3792.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
THURSDAY
The third annual Galveston County Veterans Day Celebration will begin with a prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds, 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock. The Vietnam veterans luncheon will begin at noon and the Veterans Day awards ceremony will start at 6 p.m. For information, visit honorlocalvets.org, or call Fidencio Leija, 409-692-6676.
College of the Mainland will have its Walk to Honor Our Veterans from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Participants are encouraged to walk around the school’s breezeway and around Lake Eckert at your convenience/leisure. If you’re a veteran and would like to send in a photo, email comvets@com.edu.
Central Middle School will host a Veterans Day parade at 8:30 a.m. Thursday between 30th and 33rd streets in Galveston. All veterans/public are welcome. If you’d like to participate, contact Stephanie Joseph, stephaniejoseph@gisd.org or 409-761-6200.
Santa Fe High School will host its Veterans Day Celebration at 9 a.m. Thursday in the gym of the school at 16000 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. All veterans and the public are welcome. Must take an ID to enter building. For information, email Karlee Custer, karlee.custer@sfisd.org.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Toxicologist Pat Pizzo will present “All About CBD Oil.” Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. There will be a Thanksgiving luncheon and the group will honor veterans. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
Santa Fe Junior High School will host its Veterans Day program from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Thursday in its gym at 4132 Warpath in Santa Fe. All veterans and visitors are welcome, must take your ID to enter building. For information, email Gina Seyl, gina.seyl@sfisd.org.
College of the Mainland will present its annual student art exhibition through Dec. 1 in its art gallery at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Awards will be presented from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. For information, visit com.edu/art-gallery.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will host a cake and ice cream social in honor of Veterans Day from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream Parlor, 613 6th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call Frank Furleigh, 409-945-3792.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a dinner and short program saluting and thanking all veterans at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. All veterans will eat free with proper ID. Dinner is $12 per person for all others. For information, call Dianna Puccetti, 409-682-1477.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will be accepting letters/donations for care packages for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces through Thursday. For information, call Patsy Schattel, 409-795-8933.
