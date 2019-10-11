The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The National Society of Artists’ 34th annual juried show will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Hutchings-Sealy Building, second floor, 2328 Strand St., in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 832-606-5143.
The Galveston Symphony Orchestra will present its Music Series featuring pianist John Owings at 7 p.m. Friday at the Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Seating is limited. For tickets and information, visit galveston symphony.org.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 S., in La Marque. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The Galveston County Master Gardener Fall Plant Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park, state Highway 6 and Jack Brooks Road, in Hitchcock. An informational presentation and plants for sale will be from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Island Book Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Author Dave Ward, long-time news anchor for ABC-13, will be the special guest. For tickets, visit Galveston.BookFestival.Network. For information, call Joe Willis, 432-664-1175.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The city of League City will have its inaugural EcoFest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St., in League City. Admission is free. Two-hundred free trees also will be given away on a first come first serve basis. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com or call 281-554-1025.
Space Center Rotary Club will have its 46th annual Shrimporee from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Clear Lake Park’s Landolt Pavilion, 5001 E. NASA Parkway, in Houston. Admission is free. Shrimp and barbecue plates will be available for purchase. For food tickets and information, email Raymond Moore, spacecenterrotary@gmail.com.
The 37th annual Galveston Greek Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at 1824 Ball St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit www.galvestongreekfestival.com.
The 1867 Settlement will have its ninth annual community western celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday on the Bell Drive strip in Texas City. In the case of rain, festivities will move to Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave., in Texas City. The Bell House Museum will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call 409-935-5219 or 409-939-1222.
The 2019 Elks Stampede Denim & Diamonds Gala Seafood Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. Serving will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For information, call 409-762-1212.
Music Nite on The Strand will conclude from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. Rock group, 30i, will perform. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Galveston Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Seventh at 4 p.m. Sunday at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Evelyn Chen will be the featured soloist. Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for students. For tickets, visit galvestonsymphony.org.
