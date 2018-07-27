The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Ellie Salinas will be the guest speaker. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Houston Astronomical Society will have its Astronomy in the Park event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today and Saturday at Rustic Oaks Park at 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. For information, call Daniel or Rebeca Roy at 210-792-3255 or 210-810-7895.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. today in the chapel at University Baptist Church at 16106 Middlebrook Drive in Houston. Melodey Hauch will be the guest speaker. Visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
UPCOMING
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic at 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 206, in Texas City. No appointment necessary. For information, visit www.hba.org or call 713-759-1133.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Arranging Fresh and Artificial Flowers” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Take your own vase for hands-on arranging. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Author E. Barry Gray will be signing copies of his book “Texas Victorian Courthouses and County Histories in Post Cards” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Registration is ongoing for the Sea Star Maritime Camp, which is set for Sunday through Aug. 3 at Sea Star Base Galveston at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Space is limited. Scholarships are available. For information, contact Tony Scharp at tscharp@ssbgalveston.org or 409-572-2560.
Tuesday is the deadline to RSVP for M.I. Lewis Social Service Center’s 10th annual Wine & Dine Fundraiser, which will be Aug. 4 at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Tickets are $50. Sponsorships also are available. For information or to RSVP, call 281-534-2043.
Raffle tickets for the third annual CASA’s for CASA Playhouse Raffle are available through Aug. 4 at Baybrook Mall in Friendswood. Tickets are $5 each. For information, visit www.CASAgalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its inaugural Ole Smokey Cook-off Aug. 18 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-ar ea-turning-point/donate.
