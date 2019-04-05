The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have a fish fry during Lent from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through April 19 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $10 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Knights of Columbus will have its annual fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 12 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Plates are $9 for adults and $5 for children. To place an order, call Frank Marullo at 409-770-7030.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will host a barbecue stuffed potato dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will sell dinner plates and have Steak Night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. The menu will vary. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through April 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Texas City Airshow featuring radio control model airplanes will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Holland Park at 7500 S. Humble Camp Road in Texas City. Take your own lawn chairs. Admission is free. No alcohol allowed. For information, visit www.tcrcc.com or call Harvey Cappel at 409-939-4271.
Children’s Oasis Foundation will have its third annual Autism Walk, Run & Celebration event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walter Hall Park at 807 state Highway 3 N. in League City. Registration begins at 9 a.m. For registration fees and information, visit https://childrensoa sisfoundation.org/au tism-walk-2 or call Marta Brain at 512-462-3440.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Successful Container Gardening” from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday; and “Gardening for Jewels — Hummingbirds” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. To register, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Sons of the American Legion Post No. 89 will have a crawfish cook-off at noon Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call Nick Arevalo at 409-996-5415.
The American Legion/Maco Stewart Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil with all the trimmings from 2 p.m. until Saturday; and May 4 at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Refreshments will be available. BYOB. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Wild About Texas will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. “My Fair Lady” will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchellhis toricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Tejano Night from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual candlelight vigil in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. County law enforcement and victim service providers will be honored afterward at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestoncountytx.gov/da or call 409-770-5124.
