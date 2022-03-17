TODAY
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.herten berger21@gmail.com.
The Children Escape Room: Alcatraz event will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 6 and older. To sign up, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Seth Alford will present “Working Together to Stay Red” and “What is a Conservative?” For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its storytime event at 2 p.m. today at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock and on its Facebook Live page. “Learn About Butterflies” will be the topic. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Thursdays at The Bryan Museum will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through March 31 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.com.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 Auxiliary will have its barbecue cook-off Friday and Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Cash prizes will be awarded. If you’d like to participate, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266; leave message if no answer.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its storytime event at 2 p.m. Friday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock and on its Facebook Live page. “Learn About Butterflies” will be the topic. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darch er@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 8 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Dinners are $12 each. For information, call Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 5236 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 8 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, on the corner of Laurel and Cedar streets in La Marque. For information, email Manuel Perez, man2kia@att.net.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
UPCOMING
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Cucurbits: The Squash & Cucumber Family” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Successful Container Gardening” both at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Weston Ray, from the Daughtry & Farine Law Firm, will be the guest speaker. Take nonperishable food items for the county’s food bank. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County will be from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call Esther Louviere, 281-932-5717 or Debbie Flores, 281-705-9286.
A Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Galveston County Democratic Party will host the county/senate district convention at 10 a.m. Saturday at College of the Mainland, 1200 N. Amburn Road in Texas City. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. To preregister, visit txdem.co/conven tion-rsvp. For information, visit gcdptx.org.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
The Bark of the Irish Pawrade, sponsored by the city of Kemah, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at 604 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. Line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. If you wish to participate, call Shelia Thorne, 281-334-7529. Gulf Coast tiny Paws Rescue also will have pets available for adoption.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its spring ride event Sunday. Sign up will begin at 10:30 a.m. at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. The 100 mile-plus ride will begin at 11 a.m. and will go to Lou’s Back Porch in Arcola. All modes of transportation welcome. For information, call Jim Shipley, 817-780-8121, or Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
Shrine of the True Cross St. Joseph and Spaghetti Dinner will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the school’s gym at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. All proceeds will benefit St. Vincent de Paul. For information, call 281-337-5956.
Abundant Life Christian Center will host the business and spiritual leadership conference Tuesday and Wednesday at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Interstate 45 S. in Dickinson and at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information and to register, visit alcc.org.
The Galveston Roundtable of Foundations will host its Galveston State of the City address from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. All are welcome. Mayor Craig Brown and City Manager Brian Maxwell will speak and respond to questions. For information, call 409-765-9770.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its men’s doubles program at 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
The Friendswood Parks & Recreation Department will have its 21st annual spaghetti luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 at 416 Morningside Drive in Friendswood. Dinners are $10 per person and $8 for ages 50 and older and children. Dine-in, carryout, delivery (Friendswood area only with 10 orders or more) and curbside options are available. For information, call 281-996-3220 or email rec@friendswood.com.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its mixed doubles program at 6 p.m. Thursdays March 24 through May 12 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
The Galveston County Audubon Group will meet at 7 p.m. March 24 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Kristen Vale of the American Bird Conservancy will be the guest speaker. Masks are required. For information, visit galvestonnaturetourism.org.
The Galveston County Audubon Group will sponsor a field trip March 26 to the Bolivar Flats Shorebird Sanctuary. Participants are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. at the sanctuary and park at the bollards; the trip also will include stops at Fort Travis and Horseshoe Marsh. For information, visit galvestonnaturetourism.org.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 89 will have a flea market/craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 26 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Booth space is $25. If you’d like to participate, call 409-945-8975 or 409-795-9994.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will present is Legacy of the Railroad speaker series featuring Velida Breakfield, an Amtrak engineer, at 1 p.m. March 26 at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. To RSVP, email info@galvestonrr museum.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its second annual “Holy Moley!” Crawfish Bash from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 26 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Tickets are $20 per person by March 24 and $25 the day of. To purchase tickets or get more information, visit ololchurch.org/crawfish or call 409-945-3224.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its “Together Again, A Night of Inspiration” Gala March 31 at Still Waters Ranch, 2352 County Road 165 in Alvin. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit santafetxedfoundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
ONGOING
Juneteenth Development Inc. is seeking young ladies ages 17-22 to compete for its annual scholarship gala set for 6 p.m. June 5 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office is seeking victim assistance volunteers. Bi-lingual volunteers are needed, too. To sign up, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Enrichment Center has vacant apartments in Galveston and Texas City for qualified renters. For information or to see if you qualify, call 409-467-2138.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrr museum.org.
