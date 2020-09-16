HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jackie Miranda, Jacobie Renner, Pierce Hill Sr., Rodrick Hudson, Fred Harris, Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Deborah Phillips, Ricky Holbert, Melba Smith, Cynthia Doty, Rebecca Garza-Espinosa, Sonia Boone, Chad Curtis, Anthony Hayes, Frank Avery, Gladys Shead Haak, Barbara Shead Copeland, Vida Hughes and Brittany King.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Elias and Gloria Cazares, celebrating 58 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.