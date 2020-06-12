Magnolia Cemetery recently received help in reposting the sign that graces the entrance to the historic African American cemetery in Dickinson. Pictured welding the sign in place is Clay Witherspoon, standing under the sign, left to right, are Joan Malmrose, executive director of the Dickinson Historical Society; community member and master craftsman Mike Cothern; Reggie Dickey, equipment operator with Dickinson Public Works; Mayor Julie Masters, executive director of Keep Dickinson Beautiful; Public Works staffer and fellow welder Chris Conley; and the Rev. William H. King III, city councilman. Magnolia Cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s.