The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit art accepted into its June Juried Show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through June 28 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Guests are asked to wear protective masks and maintain social distancing. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com.
ONGOING
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is currently operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will have its Students on Stage Summer Theater Camp for incoming sixth- through 12th-graders from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays through June 26; and for incoming first- through fifth-graders from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays July 27 through Aug. 14 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. Early registration is $40 through June 30. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
TUESDAY
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available (some items are free at the end of each month). For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, 2506 Ave. H in Galveston. Chess players of all levels, newbies and those who haven’t played in a while are welcome. For information, call Jeffrey Gelb, 713-724-8800.
WEDNESDAY
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
FRIDAY
There will be a memorial program for former State Rep. Al Edwards in recognition of Juneteenth from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday on the grounds of Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway, in Galveston. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks. For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. June 20 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
JUNE 20
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or until all boxes are distributed) June 20 at First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
There will be a free community food distribution event at 10 a.m. June 20 in the parking lot of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 626 Laurel St., in La Marque. For information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081.
Local authors Christine Ruiz Hopkins ad Heidi Lutz will be signing copies of their new book “100 Things to Do in Galveston Before You Die” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20 at Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Tours of the mansion also will be available with a ticket. For information, call 409-762-7668.
The La Marque Juneteenth Celebration sponsored by 409 Stop the Violence will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 20 at 1202 First St. in La Marque. Samuel Collins III will be the guest speaker. There also will be a vendor mall. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, call Tracie Steans, 409-655-9261.
UPCOMING
The city of Galveston will have its annual Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. July 4 in downtown Galveston. The parade will start at 25th and Strand streets and wind through the downtown district. If you’d like to participate, visit www.GalvestonParades.com.
