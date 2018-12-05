HAPPY BIRTHDAY James Cryer, Jack Christensen, Dreason D. Ruckett, Kayla Simpson, Janice Simpson-Watson, Garrick Simpson, Jasmine Butler, Darren and Donald Jacquo, Henry Schmidt, Katherine Brouillard, Bobbie Foreman, Melissa Hyland, Reginald Preston, Heather Berryhill, David Knox, Cheri Misiolek Coffey-Keller, Felicia Holloway, Sandra Perez-Glenney, Edmund Hendon, Isaac Jackson Jr. and Willie Andrew Osberry
Passing parade
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The deadline for Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions is noon Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.