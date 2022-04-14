TODAY
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 10 a.m. today at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Deseree Dantas, a prophetic minister from Brazil, will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Webster chapter of AARP No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Annual dues are $8. For information, contact Lynne Justis, aarpchapter199@yahoo.com or 832-212-5417.
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.herten berger21@gmail.com.
The Galveston College Island Fest will be from noon to 4 p.m. today on the lawn in front of the college on the corner of 39th Street and Avenue Q in Galveston. There will be food, fun activities, inflatables, opportunities to meet with departments and door prizes. For information, email admissions@gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
The Friendswood Public Library will present its craft night event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today in its community room at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For adults; can stay ‘n’ craft or take ‘n’ go. Participants will make their own faux stained-glass craft. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its “Lighting Up The Night” event at 5:30 p.m. today at the White Top Pavilion at Clear Lake Park, 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. A walk will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a raffle and a vigil for victims of sexual violence. To RSVP, contact Melissa Prentice, mprentice@bayareaturningpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
The Galveston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will met at 6 p.m. today at Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, call Janese Maricelli, 409-502-8221.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. today at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its mixed doubles program at 6 p.m. Thursdays through May 12 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today virtually. To get the link and more information, visit GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Epicurean Evening “A Taste of the Gulf” will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $45 each or $80 for two. VIP tickets are $75. For tickets and information, visit galves tonepic.eventbrite.com.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will observe Holy Week with the following events at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe: worship, 6:30 p.m. today; Tenebrae service, 7:30 p.m. and prayer vigil, 8:30 p.m. Friday; and Sunrise service, 6 a.m. and worship, 10 a.m. Sunday. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Friendswood Library Movie Night will be at 6:30 p.m. today at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be shown. Admission is free; refreshments will be served. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Galveston Reads 2022 Professor’s Panel will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge is this year’s selection. To sign up, email awelborn@ rosenberg-library.org.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Monday at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have a fish fry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday; and its 7 Sayings of Jesus on the Cross program at 7 p.m. Friday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Dinners are $10 each. For information, call 409-763-5586.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have its Easter events from noon to 9 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For a complete itinerary of events and performances, visit kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
The “Road to Emmaus” Easter production will be at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org. To reserve seating for groups of 10 or more, call 409-935-1606.
UPCOMING
The city of Texas City will mark the 75th anniversary of the Texas City Disaster at 9 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Park, on the corner of 25th Avenue and 29th Street off the loop in Texas City (in case of rain, it’ll be at the Doyle Convention Center). For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, email galves tonislandmarket@gmail.com.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Easter EGGstravaganza from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For ages 2 through 12. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The Houston Audubon “Bird-Friendly Spaces” program will be available at 10 a.m. Saturday at Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St. in League City. There also will be bird-related crafts for children. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
The Anchored Real Estate Team will sponsor an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3901 Texas Ave. in La Marque. Take your own baskets and camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny. For ages 12 and younger. For information, call 409-995-0073.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will have its Resurrection Sunday service at 8 a.m. Sunday at 2920 Ave. M1/2 in Galveston. Masks are required. For information, call 409-762-9855.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Easter services at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Spanish) Sunday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet for its Easter dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the reception hall of the Municipal Utility District No. 12, 2929 state Highway 6 on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. Christa Mayfield will discuss human trafficking. Dinner is $25 per person. RSVP by Sunday. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
Friendswood Independent School District is inviting the community to “blue out” on Monday as a part of its Day of Service initiative. For information, contact your student’s campus directly, or email Kelsey Golz, kgolz@fisdk12.net.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will have its annual crawfish boil scholarship fundraiser Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $50 a person; must prepay by visiting propellerclub galveston.com. No walk-ins, no RSVPs. For information, email propeller clubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival’s vendor fair will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 21; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23 inside the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit gal vestonnaturetourism.org.
Boots & BBQ, sponsored by The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary, will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 21 at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person. For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/SAWABBQ or call 409-939-9013.
The “Let’s Make a Racquet!” event honoring Dominick and Barbara Sasser will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 21 at the tennis courts at Lasker Park, 2016 43rd St. in Galveston. For sponsorships, tickets and information, email betterparks forgalveston@gmail.com.
The Chosen Ones Community Enrichment Center will host its annual clergy and police breakfast at 10 a.m. April 22 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, corner of 27th and Ball streets in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival “Raptors Revealed!” will be at 1:30 p.m. April 22 and at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 23 in the Café in the Park patio at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit galves tonnaturetourism.org.
The Dickinson Historical Society will have its 17th annual Wine & Roses benefit from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. April 22 at the the Knights of Columbus Hall, 4132 27th St. E in Dickinson. For tickets and sponsorships, email dhs@dickinson texas.gov or call 281-534-4367.
The Galveston/Galveston County Baptist Ministers Association will have its A.S. Johnson scholarship banquet at 7:15 p.m. April 22 at the Wilbrydge Center, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Diane Merchant will be the speaker. Tickets are $60 a person and a table of eight is $500; display patron will be $100 or more. For information, call Eva Tillmon, 409-762-5642 or 409-939-1244.
The International Oleander Society will have its annual Oleander Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 at the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park, 2624 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit oleander.org.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 89 will have a flea market and craft show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Booth space is $25. For information, call 409-945-8975 or 409-795-9994.
The Galveston Naval Museum is seeking volunteers for its annual spring work week set for April 23 through April 30 at 100 Seawolf Park Blvd. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, contact Brian Abugel, brian.abugel@ cavallahistoricalfounda tion.org or 346-220-7827.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.