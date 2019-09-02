At its August monthly dinner meeting, the Propeller Club, Port of Galveston, presented a check for $7,500 to the Galveston Seafarers Center to assist with ongoing operational costs. Pictured at the presentation, from left, is Erik Stramblad, board member of the Seafarers Center and the club, H. L. “Bubba” Smith, member of club, and Jonathan Hale, board member of the Seafarers Center.