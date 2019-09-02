The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Labor Day dance from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. DJ Ricky Bobby will provide a variety of music. Veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The La Marque High School Class of 2020 will have a fundraising event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Altitude Trampoline Park, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway., in Texas City. The fee will be $15 for two hours of jump time, and Altitude socks are required and available for $2 each (participants must mention that you’re there for the school’s fundraiser). Twenty percent of proceeds will be given to the class.For information, contact Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org or 409-316-9335.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Democrats Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Gypsy Joynt Jive, 2411-A Strand St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-877-8137.
The National Federation of Pachyderm Clubs national convention will be Thursday through Saturday at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Registration information can be found at https://convention.pachyderms.org. For information, contact Barbara Tague, 4tague@gmail.com or 713-851-0737.
The Galveston County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the McCullough Room of the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Liz Hicks will present “Little Known Sources for Genealogical Research.” Visitors are welcome. For information, contact Helena Aucoin, helenaaucoin@gmail.com or 409-770-4994.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill at 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Congressman Randy Weber will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch, which is $15. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com. For information, visit www.clearcreekrw.org.
Author Lee Carl Whitaker will be signing copies of his book “Between Systolic and Diastolic Pressure: An Encounter with Nelson Mandela” at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 6414 FM 1765, in Texas City. For information, contact Zadie Joyce Whitaker, joycewhitak er0723@gmail.com or 409-938-4320.
The Galveston Home & Garden Show will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Admission is $8 per person, $6 for seniors, and free for ages 4 and younger. For information, visit www.galveston homeandgarden.com.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 Auxiliary will have its second annual grilling cook-off Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Doors open at noon for attendees. If you’d like to participate, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “A Passion for Plumeria” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Author Lisa Haneberg will be signing copies of her book “Dead Pelican: A Spy Shop Mystery” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a flag burning ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8575.
The Galveston Republican Women will have a fellowship meeting featuring Diamond and Silk at 6 p.m. Saturday in The Davidson Ballroom of The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. To RSVP, email Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. “Tommy Boy” will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The Texas Ramblers will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse will have open auditions for “Mary Poppins” at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a candlelight vigil in honor of victims of 9/11 at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will have its second annual “Food for Thought” event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St., in League City. The all-you-can-eat event will feature over 30 different dishes. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. To purchase or get more information, contact Fay Picard, faypicard@gmail.com or 281-507-0928.
The Galveston Bay Orchid Society will have its annual show and sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake Hotel, 3000 E. NASA Parkway, in Houston. For information, visit galvestonbayorchid society.org.
Galveston Art League will have a papier-mache workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 and noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For registration information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com (click on workshops). For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com or call 832-752-3280.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Ninth District Coffee Tour at 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its third annual bar-b-q cook-off Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. If you’d like to participate, call 281-332-2733.
The 19th annual PAWS Gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees are asked to purchase tickets by Sept. 20 by visiting www.galveston humane.org or by calling 409-740-1919.
Turtle Island Restoration Network will have its The Art of Saving Sea Turtles benefit at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. Tickets are $100. For information, contact Joanie Steinhaus, joanie@seaturtles.org or 409-795-8426.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its National Night Out at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at Jamaica Beach City Park, 16711 Jolly Roger, in Jamaica Beach. More than 40 vendors will be available. For information or if you’d like to participate, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
The Space City Cruisers Car Club will have its annual fall car and truck show from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Walter Hall Park, 807 state Highway 3 N., in League City. If you’d like to participate, registration is $30 per entry. Admission is free for spectators. For information, email scc@spacecitycruisers.com or call 281-941-5507.
The Galveston County Food Bank will its haunted warehouse Halloween event from noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Admission is $5 per person. For information, visit www.galvestoncounty foodbank.org or call Julie Morreale, 409-945-4232.
