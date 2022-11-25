The Admiralty

The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research at Texas A&M University at Galveston received a $3,250 donation from the gift store The Admiralty on the Strand for the care of sea turtles found stranded along on the Upper Texas Coast.

FRIDAY

Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer free diapers for children and adults from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 9 at the Compton Community Outreach Center, 2628 Ball Ave. (rear) in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-299-1394.

