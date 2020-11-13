The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Friar Clint Ressler, from St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Galveston College Theatre Department will present the classic science fiction radio drama “The Invisible Man” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. To gain access to the link to listen, email Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu with preferred performance date. For information, call Lacy at 409-944-1398.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” at 8 p.m. today at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Dec. 12 (no show on Nov. 21 and Thanksgiving Day). There also will be a 2:30 p.m. matinee Nov. 22. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors/students. The show also will be streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
SATURDAY
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Face masks are required. For information, call 409-945-2241.
The city of Friendswood will have its annual Fall Haul event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. Proof of residency is required. Paper shredding will be offered until noon. For information, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us/383/Fall-Haul- November.
The ADA Women’s Recovery Center will have its “Journey to Recovery — A Walk with ADA” event beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The group will walk east to 39th Street and back to 45th Street. Water and snacks will be provided. For information, visit www.adawomenscenter.org or call 409-763-5516.
The Peanut Butter Warehouse will have its inaugural holiday market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in its new event center on the second floor at 100 20th St. in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Island Humane Society and the Galveston County Food Bank. Masks must be worn. For information, call Renee Gibson, 214-957-2698.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ceramic and Pottery Center, 900 state Highway 3 N. in League City. For information, call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993, or visit www.saltgrasspotters.com.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its “Tis the Season” Craft Fair and Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the city of Jamaica Beach Park and Pavilion at 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email Jerry Banner, gbann51@gmail.com for an application.
Author Gina Hooten will do a pop-up book signing of her short story “Emigrant’s Song” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand St. Suite 107-B in Galveston. For information, call 409-370-7350.
Local historian, Sam Collins III, will present “The Hidden History of African American Texans” at noon Saturday at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The life of Jessie McGuire Dent will be discussed. For information and to register for free, visit www.the bryanmuseum.org or call 409-497-4209.
SUNDAY
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 24th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. “In This Place” is the theme. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple and gold. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. through Sunday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
WEDNESDAY
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The public comment period begins at 9:40 a.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 415-655-0060 (access code is 420-950-634).
THURSDAY
The Galveston County Apartment Association and the Texas Apartment Association will offer a fair housing for onsite personnel class from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at www.taa.org/events. The class qualifies for three continuing education credits. For information, call Lisa Quintanilla, 409-762-8339.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will host its “it’s 5 o’clock Somewhere!” online auction daily at 5 p.m. through Thursday at www.TCLMchamber.com/online-auc tion. For information, email lorrie@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston County Audubon group will present a free virtual presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Anna Vallery, of the Houston Audubon, will talk about the bird-friendly communities initiative and suggest ways to make your backyard and our community a safer haven for our avian friends. To register, visit GalvestonNatureTourism.org.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its annual Seriously Fun party “Fall into Fun!” from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday virtually with Frank Billingsley and Rob Landes set to make an appearance. Tickets are $45 per person. For tickets, link to party and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 409-765-1894.
UPCOMING
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is seeking new officials in the Galveston County area. No experience necessary. Must be 18 and older and available for games starting at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Training will be provided. The average pay for beginners is $45 per hour. For information, call Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835, or George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston will have its fifth annual sporting clays tournament Nov. 20 at the Greater Houston Sports Club, 6700 McHard Road, in Houston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston, Fort Bend and Wharton clubs. For registration and information, email Sarah Burns, sburns@bgcgh.org.
The Rotary Club of Galveston and the Galveston Marine Reserve Unit will accept new, unwrapped toys for its “Toys for Tots” campaign from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 at Fisherman’s Wharf, 22nd Street at Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 and noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The San Jacinto Community Garden will have an open garden plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. A variety of plants will be available. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, contact M. Kay Sandor, kay.sandor@gmail.com or 409-599-5609.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.