TODAY
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Bunni Pounds, founder and president of Christians Engaged, will be the guest speaker. To RSVP, visit clearcreekrw.org/event.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through April 8 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Dinners are $12 each. For information, call Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The Williams-Borden Neighborhood Association will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Jinkins Hall at Grace Episcopal Church, 1113 36th St., in Galveston. Residents and property owners from 35th to 39th streets and Avenues M to S are welcome. Council members Sharon Lewis and William Schuster will be the guest speakers. For information, visit wbnagalveston.com or call Mary Branum, 281-433-2945.
Bodine Recovery will have its Beach Day event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 22629 Kennedy Drive in Galveston. Volleyball, kite flying, soccer, frisbees, corn hole and more will be available. Lunch also will be provided by Magnolia City Detox. To register, visit thephoe nix.org/find-a-class.
UPCOMING
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Authors Denise Adams and Russell Autrey will be signing copies of their book “The Bolivar Point Lighthouse” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on the grounds of the lighthouse at 419 Everett Lane in Port Bolivar. Books will be available for purchase. For information, email dhadams1955@yahoo.com. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Take a treat for lunch afterward. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Doris Camp, 832-247-6915.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The Tew Academy of Irish Dance will offer a free class from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Classical Dance Arts, 530 Illinois Ave. in League City. No experience required. To sign up, email Richard Tew, rtew@yahoo.com.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. The group will celebrate its 35th birthday, and Patricia Holmes will discuss “Human Trafficking in Houston.” Take a salad or side to share. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stuttgarden Tavern at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, call 409-933-8461.
Trinity Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 and April 6 at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Revs. Mark Crawford, Mike Brady and Rt. Andy Doyle will be the speakers respectively. For information, email info@trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
Family Promise of Clear Creek and Kendra Scott will have a “Shop for Good” event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Scott’s location at Baybrook Mall in Friendswood. Participants also can participate online Wednesday and Thursday. Twenty percent of each order will go to the nonprofit. For information, visit ccfamilypromise.org.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its annual plant, hamburger, and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 12 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to donate an item for garage sale, drop off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Women’s Ministry of New Vision Baptist Church will have a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 12 at The Pioneer House at Carbide Park, 4106 Main St. in La Marque. “No Looking Back” is the theme. Gwen Evans will be the guest speaker. Registration is $10 per person. To RSVP, call Barbara Beyonce, 409-655-0061.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Tomato Stress Management” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 12; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 “Gardening for Jewels: Hummingbirds” both at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. Snacks and lunch will be available for donations. If you’d like to participate, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
Partners-4-Paws and Petco Love will host a free pet vaccine event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12 at Duo Winery & Cider Co., 2150-A Dickinson Ave. in Dickinson. Microchipping also will be available for $7. To register, visit partners-4-paws.org. For information, contact Sandra Sagerian, info@partners-4-paws.org or 281-508-5800.
Grace Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. March 16 and March 30 at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Jimmy Abbott and Jonathan Totty will be the speakers respectively. For information, email office@gracechurchgalveston.org or call 409-762-9676.
Abundant Life Christian Center will host the business and spiritual leadership conference March 22 and March 23 at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Interstate 45 S. in Dickinson and at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information and to register, visit alcc.org.
The Galveston Roundtable of Foundations will host its Galveston State of the City address from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 22 in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. All are welcome. Mayor Craig Brown and City Manager Brian Maxwell will speak and respond to questions. For information, call 409-765-9770.
The Texas Mariners Cruising Association will host a flea market from 8 a.m. to noon April 2 at the Kemah Elks Lodge, 623 Hanson Road in Kemah. For information, visit texasmariners.com or call Jim Lee, 713-828-5133.
The Big A$$ Crawfish Bash will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 2 at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Tickets are $20 in advance per person or $45 per person at the gate. Ages 10 and younger will be admitted for free. To purchase tickets, visit bigasscrawfishbash.com.
My Sister’s Keeper will have its annual fun walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit roseministriesmsk.com. For information, contact Karen Rose, mysister skeepers2010@gmail.com or 409-739-3802.
ONGOING
Juneteenth Development Inc. is seeking young ladies ages 17-22 to compete for its annual scholarship gala set for 6 p.m. June 5 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Enrichment Center has vacant apartments in Galveston and Texas City for qualified renters. For information or to see if you qualify, call 409-467-2138.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is still accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrrmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.