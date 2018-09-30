HAPPY BIRTHDAY Ebony Richelle Murphy, Zyanah Jamison, Charles Robinson Jr., Sue Johnson Flemke, Cris Nicole, Rosalie Hernandez Daly, Maryann McLaren, Patty Z. Martin, Kathi Nelson, Tyren Smith, Pam Godinich, Joe Aldape, Diana Gonzales, Cheryl Mason, Clifford Reynaud, Tashauna Anderson-Taylor, Ken Brandon, Charles Robinson, Edward Gitrey and Carla Simpson.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jason and Erin Pruns, celebrating seven years of marriage.
