Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will have its virtual Zoom program: Caught in the Web at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/src2020.
Moore Memorial Public Library’s virtual preschool story times for ages 3-5 will conclude Wednesday via its Facebook page, or Instagram (@moorepubliclibrary). For information, call 409-643-5977.
Moore Memorial Public Library will conclude its summer reading program for ages 5 and older Friday. The paper cutting craft for ages 9-12; Escape Quest! escape room for ages 5-12; and calming origami for ages 12-18 will take place Friday. For information, call 409-643-5977.
Moore Memorial Public Library’s family fun posts event will conclude Friday via its Facebook page, or Instagram (@moorepubliclibrary). For information, call 409-643-5977.
Helen Hall Library will offer its Teen Summer Reading Program for ages 12-18 at helenhall.libguides.com/TeenServices/Programs. The Teen Writers Club will meet from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom; Game On event will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom; the Magic Workshop will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom; and the Teen Animé Club will conclude Friday.
Helen Hall Library will offer the following adult programs: Journaling with Susan: Tell your story and create a journal; English conversation practice for students practicing English at all different levels at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; and an adult computer class on drawing Wednesday. For information, call Darla Rance, 281-554-1102.
The Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe is offering its summer reading program for all ages through Friday. There will be virtual programs, take home craft kits, and grab-and-go activities. For information, visit www.maebrucelibrary.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer the following summer reading programs at 1 p.m. via hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or on its Facebook page on the following dates:
• Tuesday — Summer special: Birdhouse craft;
• Wednesday — Bird kite craft;
• Thursday — Experiments using eggs, raisins and shaving cream;
• Aug. 4 — Summer Special: Recycled materials craft;
• Aug. 5 — Craft: Learn how to make a lizard and dinosaur out of clay;
• Aug. 6 — Experiment: Static electricity butterfly.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.