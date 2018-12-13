The nonprofit Sunshine Resale Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at 6915 Second St. in Hitchcock. Clothes, furniture, collectibles, costume jewelry, kitchen ware, books, small appliances and linens will be available for purchase. Every first Friday is half price sale day on selected items. Call 409-986-5632.
The women’s cancer support group will meet from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Thursdays upstairs at The Mosquito Café, 628 14th St., in Galveston. Participants must enter through the back door of the restaurant. Call 409-744-1011 or 409-762-8187.
The American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will host a chopped brisket lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon Thursday at Mario’s Seawall Italian Seawall Restaurant at 628 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. J. T. Edwards, a member of the No. 11 senate Republican executive committee, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Paintings and photography by University of Texas Medical Branch staffers will be on display during a unique exhibit from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 30 at the Galveston Art League Gallery at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com.
Texas City Noon Lions Club will meet at noon Thursdays at the Los Aztecas Bar and Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway, in Texas City. New members are welcome. Call 281-678-8148.
The Rotary Club of the Mainland will meet at noon Thursdays at Kelly’s Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Call Craig Watt, 409-934-8018.
The Seniors is inviting all those interested to come meet with the group for Senior Game Day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 317 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. The group will play cards (Bridge, Hands and Feet) and dominoes (Train). Call 409-945-4426.
The Galveston Art League will offer a free vegetable printing activity from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. All materials will be provided. For information, call Mary Vinnedge at 940-222-1958.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. SNAP will be accepted and SNAP Double Dollars will be distributed, and WIC vouchers will be distributed and accepted as well. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve a dinner (menu TBA) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Galveston Chapter of the NAACP will have its last meeting of the year and holiday celebration with food and drinks at 6 p.m. Thursday at Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. New officers will be sworn in. New members also are welcome. Call Mary Patrick, 409-771-1091.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its executive meeting at 5:30 p.m. and its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The city of Galveston is offering an open adult volleyball league from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center at 718 41st St. in Galveston. For information, call Sheila Brown at 409-797-3715.
The Texas City Evening Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31 1/2 St., in Texas City. Call Stephanie Maguire, 409-939-4466.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 108 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston (enter on North side of church). Call 559-356-7097.
The Sons of the American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Visit www.americanlegionpost89.org.
The West Beach Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. Call Gay Fundling, 409-737-2020, 409-599-5903, or 409-789-1119.
The Surfrider Galveston Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mod Coffee Shop, 2126 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Meetings will include guest speakers and chapter updates on the protection and enjoyment of our ocean waves and beaches. For information, visit galvestonsurfrider.com or call 409-771-9522.
The La Marque Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Call 409-935-9036 or 409-770-4366.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
