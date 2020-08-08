HAPPY BIRTHDAY Charles Hudson, Sherry Mencacci, Courtney Lewis, Cedric Taylor, David Armendariz, Mary Murray, Vicky Sweed, Jim Crain and Jackie Thomas-Willis.

HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Conner Smith.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kevin Jackson, Joyce Naborne, Hope Bowie, Sophie Mulvaney, Mike Chase, Derrick Parker, Curtis Seelbach, Laverne Douglas and Pearlie Lee Martin.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Carlos and Nora Hernandez, celebrating 56 years of marriage.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Diane Mears, Christian X. Vega, Wayne Green Sr., Dianna Patrylow, Kim Doreck, Connie Ward, Jeffery Turner, DeAndre Womack, Destiny Jones, Leonard Moore, Daris Moore, Latisia Guidry, LaToya Simpson, Clifton Holmes, Robin Holzer, Myron Lenor, Bertha Batiste, Chrystene S. Joshua and Susan Bionat.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

