The Hitchcock Heritage Society will have its Valentine’s Day bake sale from 9 a.m. until sold out today in the lobby of Texas First Bank, 8128 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. Baked items and donations are needed. For information, call JoAnn Robinson, 409-986-5036.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 10 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Feb. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a free birding field trip at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the Texas City Dike. Participants should meet at the base of the dike’s parking lot on the left side near restrooms. For information, visit www.GalvestonNatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its annual Spring Plant Sale, Seminar and Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. An educational seminar also will be available at 8 a.m. For information, visit www.aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/Galveston/index.html.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. A representative from the law firm of Daughtry & Farine will speak. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Island Film Society will present a screening of “The Princess & The Frog” and have its Mardi Gras party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wilbrydge Reception Hall, 2702 Ave. L, in Galveston. Admission is $10 per person or $15 for two. For information, email Sherrill Hilton, info@galvestonislandfilm society.org.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person and must be purchased by Feb. 21. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call Angela Wilson, 409-939-2685 or visit EventBrite.
Orders are being taken for a fried catfish fundraiser supporting residents of The Independence Village through Monday. Dinners are $12 each and will be available for pickup starting at 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at 905 state Highway 3 N. in Texas City. Delivery available for 10 or more orders. For information, call 409-935-4335.
