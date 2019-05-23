Earlier this year, the Texas City Rotary Club hosted a Mardi-Gras-themed fundraising event. The Rotary Club of Galveston was one of many Rotary clubs in the district to participate in the Texas City club’s event. Immediate Past President, Kristen Carlson, and Margo Snider represented the Rotary Club of Galveston with the Galveston Art League chosen to receive a portion of the proceeds from the event. At a recent Galveston club meeting, Judy Slocum, left, president nominee for the Rotary Club of Texas City, presented a $500 check to Ruth Finkelstein-Suhler, Rotary Club of Galveston President, with the contribution for the Galveston Art League.