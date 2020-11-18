Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. The public comment period begins at 9:40 a.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 415-655-0060 (access code is 420-950-634).
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
THURSDAY
The Galveston County Apartment Association and the Texas Apartment Association will offer a fair housing for onsite personnel class from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at www.taa.org/events. The class qualifies for three continuing education credits. For information, call Lisa Quintanilla, 409-762-8339.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will host its “it’s 5 o’clock Somewhere!” online auction daily at 5 p.m. through Thursday at www.TCLMchamber.com/online-auction. For information, email lorrie@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston County Audubon group will present a free virtual presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Anna Vallery, of the Houston Audubon, will talk about the bird-friendly communities initiative and suggest ways to make your backyard and our community a safer haven for our avian friends. To register, visit Galveston NatureTourism.org.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its annual Seriously Fun party “Fall into Fun!” from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday virtually with Frank Billingsley and Rob Landes set to make an appearance. Tickets are $45 per person. For tickets, link to party and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 409-765-1894.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Dec. 12 (no show on Saturday and Thanksgiving Day). There also will be a 2:30 p.m. matinee Sunday. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors/students. The show also will be streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
FRIDAY
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston will have its fifth annual sporting clays tournament Friday at the Greater Houston Sports Club, 6700 McHard Road, in Houston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston, Fort Bend and Wharton clubs. For registration and information, email Sarah Burns, sburns@bgcgh.org.
The Rotary Club of Galveston and the Galveston Marine Reserve Unit will be accepting new, unwrapped toys for its “Toys for Tots” campaign from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Fisherman’s Wharf, 22nd Street at Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or until all boxes are distributed) Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The San Jacinto Community Garden will have an open garden plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. A variety of plants will be available. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, contact M. Kay Sandor, kay.sandor@gmail.com or 409-599-5609.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Kris Kringle Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be a variety of handmade arts, crafts and more. If you’d like to rent a booth, call 409-925-3224. For information, visit ololcs.org.
The Five Points at Texas apartment community will have an open house and giving event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2902 Texas Ave. in Texas City. Toys and nonperishable food items will be collected as well and be donated to the local food pantry. For information, call Greg Westergren, 409-797-4649.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
Moody Gardens’ 19th annual Festival of Lights will be open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Jan. 2 at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.moodygardens.org/holiday_season.
MONDAY
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will offer a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. until all food is gone Monday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For information, call Apostle Aaron Johnson, 409-256-1329.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
