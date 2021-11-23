HAPPY BIRTHDAY Regina Pleasant, Re’vyn Williams, Jacen Norris, Sue Turner-West, Linda Clark, Lauren Kenney, Gerard Alexander, Charles Jones, Tillie Henson, Cindy Torres-Smith, Maria Dolores Medina, Ophelia Smith Franklin, Richard Sincere Jr., Anika Glover-Smith, Sonya Cooper, Derrick Gitrey, Lloyd Sowell III and Reggie Jones.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- La Marque man charged with aggravated robbery in Galveston
- Man sentenced to 60 years in Galveston drug feud murder
- Teen arrested in connection to Texas City bank robbery
- Woman charged with DWI in fatal October crash, police say
- Galveston district votes to consolidate middle schools by grade level
- Texas City police raid yields trove of prescription drugs
- Galveston County Health District plans to increase security at vaccine clinics after Friendswood protest
- Galveston council affirms steep fines for short-term rental violators
- Project delivers a better, wider Babe’s Beach in Galveston
- Gypsy Joynt to caravan to new Galveston space; a robot serves food at new Texas City eatery
Collections
- In Focus: Dickinson vs Atascocita High School Football
- In Focus: Houston 31, Memphis 13
- In Focus: Houston 67, Virginia 47
- In Focus: Third Day of the 2021 Lone Star Rally
- In Focus: Clear Falls vs Dawson Bi-District Football
- In Focus: Second Day of the 2021 Lone Star Rally in Galveston
- In Focus: Friendswood vs Port Arthur Memorial High School Football
- In Focus: World Series workouts
- In Focus: Lone Star Rally Kicks Off in Galveston
- In Focus: World Series Game 5
Commented
- Biden and his cohorts are ruining America (107)
- Guest commentary: Can we survive three more years of Biden foolishness? (79)
- Beto O’Rourke should heed his own words on gun control (66)
- There was no 'insurrection' Jan. 6, just lies by media (59)
- Texas consumers will pay for freeze fiasco for years to come (56)
- Losing is the new winning for GOP's all-star lineup (48)
- Trump is a loose cannon spewing lies over and over (45)
- Some people are obsessed with Donald Trump (43)
- It's employers' responsibility to protect employees (39)
- Residents call for resignation of Texas City school board member (37)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.