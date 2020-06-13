HAPPY BIRTHDAY Carlesha Johnson, Cherie Mitchell Stinson, the Rev. Jerry Lee, Bernice Torregrossa, Jalessa Franklin, Marie Kennie-Cambric, Brock Smith, Gregory Kay, Marie Collins, Barbara Crews, Dianna Sanders, Robert Letroise, Prokeysha Walker, Terrice Johnson-Henderson, Christel Naron, Paige Guzman, Pam Row-Handte and Santana Hoskins.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY David and Kristen Holland, celebrating one year of marriage.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Henry and Ruby Wulf, celebrating 65 years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Mona F. Williams, Kevin Campbell, Sarah Samuels, Cindy Dewitt, Walter Louis Henderson Jr., Irene Davis, Mimo Milosevich, Cheryl Creel Moffett, Sherronda Searles-Galloway, Isabella Bray, Lesley Cornett Greer, Theresa Geters, Connie Waddell Jr., Charles Williams, the Rev. Kevin Hodge, Odessa Holmes, Yatisha Cams and Charles Williams.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Russell and Sonja Polk, celebrating 34 years; and Michael and Felicia Patterson, celebrating five years of marriage.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kia Golliday, Lonnie Aldridge, Timothy Hadnott, Alma Houston, Mary Franklin, Kevin Johnson, Chris Reed, Keisha Kelly, Prestina Walker, Ava Collins, Christal Lewis, LaTrish Renee Jones, Richard Anderson, Rodney Stoll and Becky Moreno.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Robert and Bonnie Claunch, celebrating 53 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.