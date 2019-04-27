Volunteers are needed to participate in the “Saving Lincoln Clean Up Day” from 8 a.m. to dusk Saturday at the site of the old Lincoln Auditorium at 6006 Carver St. in Texas City. If you’d like to help, call 281-635-0715, 281-748-3231 or 409-939-1222.
The Young Gardeners Program at Crenshaw Elementary and Middle School will have a groundbreaking ceremony at 8 a.m. Saturday at 416 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. Sponsored by Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, the community and school garden will open in the fall. For information, call Nan Wilson at 206-653-6326.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Sea Isle Planters Bunch will have its annual rummage, bake and jewelry sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Milton Pines Pavilion at 4100 Mason St. in Galveston. For information, call Diana Goggans at 281-705-1070.
The Bay Area Council of Boy Scouts of America will host its Scout-O-Rama from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds at 901 S. Downing St. in Angleton. Admission is $15 for ages 6 and older and $5 for ages 5 and younger. For information, visit www.bacbsa.org.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast will have its Family and Friends event from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. A variety of topics will be discussed. The class is free. To sign up, visit https://namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
Odyssey Academy will have the grand opening of its “Lettuce Eat” Food Market from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2412 61st St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-9289.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agencies will have its unwanted prescription drugs take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Police Department, 601 54th St., in Galveston; Texas City Police Department, 1004 Ninth Ave. N., in Texas City; Kemah Police Department, 1401 state Highway 146, in Kemah; and League City Police Department, 555 W. Walker St., in League City. No liquids, needles, or sharps will be collected (only pills or patches). For information, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present “A Conversation About Courage” by Sam Collins III from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Collins will speak about Henry Martyn Stringfellow and how he chose to pay his black workers and stand against the convict leasing happening in Sugar Land and around the south. A $10 donation is asked, which will be donated to the Friends of the Hitchcock Library. To RSVP, call 409-986-7814.
The annual Oleander Garden Festival and Grand Oleander Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email Lydia Miller at lmiller4511@att.net.
The Bon Temps Rouler Cajun Throwdown will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Tin Cups Caddyshack at 9020 Stewart Road in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.btrcajunthrowdown.com or call 409-354-3911 or 409-771-0051.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have its annual crawfish boil at 11 a.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Crawfish will be $7 per pound or $18 per flat (three pounds). For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
Author Clay Coppedge will be signing copies of his book “Texas Singularities: Prairie Dog Lawyers, Peg Leg Stage Robberies & Mysterious Malakoff Men” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Cardboard Construction Challenge event for ages 6-12 at 2 p.m. Saturday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5977.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Music Nite on The Strand will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. Fab Five (Beatles tribute band) will perform. For information, visit www.mitchell historicproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Vic Squire at 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.