HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kimble L. Anders, Vince England, Ashlyn N. Williams, Isla Wakao, James Robinson, Larry Champion, John Sanchez, Elsie McCauley Gravitt, Farrah Bordeaux, Andrea Perez Robinson, Jamie Ostermeyar Shannon, Julie Browning, Mya Nicoles, Karen Exley, Shelia Beavers, Linda Allsen Layer, Mandy Parker, Rosalyn Jackson, Lawrence Murray, Katina Gordon, Audrey Salinas, Samantha Hess Edwards, Clarence Turner, Lacreasha Mealey, Marc Bowers, Ariel Conoly, Betty Little, Beverly J. Davis and Bernard Jones.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY James and Linda Clark, celebrating 35 years of marriage.
