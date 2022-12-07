Nancy Hughes

Dr. Nancy Hughes was posthumously awarded a Paul Harris Fellow (PHF) Certificate and Pin, during a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Galveston, for her commitment to the Rotary Exchange Program and for being the doctor who cared for students who were part of the Rotary Exchange Program during their year in Galveston. Club President, Cissy Matthews (right), presented the award and PHF pin to her husband, Mike Hughes. In addition each daughter, Laura Hughes (left) and Katherine Hughes (right) were presented a small token of flowers.

WEDNESDAY

The Texas City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Visitors are welcome. For information, email Bridget Buffa, bbuffa1@gmail.com.

