HAPPY BIRTHDAY Shelina Martin, Torin Collins, Marcella Gallow, Conchita Pleasant, Robert Dahl, Pat Austin, JeanClaude Batiste, Roshanda Courville, Saundra Edwards, Leon Moore, Graylin Beals, Timothy Day, James E. Williams Jr., Dominique Corpus and Kevin Carney.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Ed and Abby McConahan, celebrating 32 years; Michael and Yolanda Gamble Easley, celebrating 29 years; and Sammie Sr. and Patsy Cash McKinney, celebrating 28 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.