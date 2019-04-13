The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual Crime Victims’ 5K Walk/Run in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week at 8 a.m. Saturday at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestoncountytx.gov/da or call 409-770-5124.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Volunteers are needed to participate in the Texas General Land Office’s Adopt-A-Beach spring coast wide cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. For a list of sites and to sign up, visit texasadoptabeach.org.
Texas First Bank is inviting the community to its Shred Day! event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3232 Palmer Highway in Texas City and 111 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood. Take your old bank statements and other personal documents to have them professionally shredded and recycled.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Santa Fe Independent School District will have a job fair from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Cowan Education Center at 4133 Warpath St. in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.sfisd.org.
The Hitchcock Education Foundation will have its annual Bulldog Bash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Hitchcock High School at 6629 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. There also will be a car show. For information, call 832-434-3500.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver St., in Texas City. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Easter party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its annual crawfish boil from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, call 409-765-4352.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Beneficials in the Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. To register, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Author William Warren will be signing copies of his book “Murder on Galveston Bay” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Classic Auto Group Galveston will have its annual crawfish boil from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at 8020 Broadway in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit Texas Equusearch. The Line Up also will perform. For information and tickets, email classicgalveston.com or call 713-234-0380.
The 20th annual Texas City Art Festival Juried Art Show and Juried Student Art Show will be Saturday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The reception and awards will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, call 409-643-5990.
The second annual Sunshine Center Spring Fling will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Tickets are $25 per person. To purchase tickets or get information, call 409-763-5029.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
Music Nite on The Strand will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. Dem Roots (reggae) will perform. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Vic Squire at 8 p.m. Saturday and April 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.