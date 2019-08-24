Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream will give away free ice cream in lieu of donations from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at 2120 Postoffice St. in Galveston and 613 N. 6th St. in Texas City. Proceeds from donations will go toward Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County. For information, call 208-602-3286.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Composting” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Harold Cash will have his Living Legend Rodeo event Saturday at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 FM 2004 at state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. The breakaway event will begin at 1 p.m. and showtime will start at 7 p.m. If you’d like to participate, entry fee is $65. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 for children. For information, call 409-750-1400.
Author Whitney Vandiver will be signing copies of her book “Oleanders in June” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Mike Svegliato at 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
