Members of the Rotary Club of Galveston and their friends and family participated in the recent Texas Adopt-A-Beach 2018 Coast-wide Fall Clean-up, sponsored by the Texas General Land Office, on Oct. 6. Standing (from left, back row) are Milton Marroquin, Rotarians Ray Pinard, Gary Peters, Tom Delgado, Sheryl Green (standing behind Delgado), Bill Leopold, Gigi Heffernan, and Club President, Ruth Finkelstein Suhler. Front row, Rotarian Mary Brechtel (seated) with her children, from left, Andrew, Hailey, Keira and Jacob. Not pictured is Casey Brechtel.