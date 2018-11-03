The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission will have its annual fall sweep citywide beautification and cleanup from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday across the city. Local businesses, organizations and civic groups are encouraged to participate. For information, contact Colleen Merritt at cmerritt@cityoflamarque.org or 409-938-9255.
The city of Kemah will have its SeaSational Salute to Service weekend through Sunday on the Kemah Boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. The ninth annual Salute to Military Service also will take place during the weekend festivities. For a complete itinerary, contact Brenda Miller-Fergerson at bmill er-fergerson@kemah-tx.com or 281-334-1611.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Boys & Girls Club will have a basketball camp for ages 8-16 from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For information, call Janette Martinez or Kristen Bordelon at 409-763-2227.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
College of the Mainland staff will be available to assist students, parents and community members in completing the ApplyTexas college application, and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and The Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA) applications from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Moore Memorial Public Library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Tamara Hoodye-Harris at 409-933-8523, or the reference desk at 409-643-5977.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will participate in the Salute to Military Service event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Backyard Citrus” from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the Wortham Auditorium at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-763-2136.
Helen Hall Library’s local history librarian, Caris Brown, will host a discussion with stories about life in League City from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. To RSVP, email caris.brown@leaguecitytx.gov or call 281-554-1105. Walk-ins are welcome.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Let’s Dance will have its third annual Patriotic Dance from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom of Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
