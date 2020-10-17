HAPPY BIRTHDAY Bryce L. Bluitt, Antonio McMurrin, Aurora Galvan, Ronnie Elfstrom, Michael Sue Jenefsky, Eugene Petteway, Debbie Walker, Troyce Henry, Jarry Thomas, Prince Hill Sr., Derrick Oliver, Kalon Freeman, George Henley, Marcus Smither and Rebert Mack.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY David and Mary Sandberg, celebrating 56 years; and Melvin and Cheryl Mason, celebrating 28 years of marriage.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Reggie Evans, Travon W. Lee, Ravin Mariah Lee, Cheryl Clark, Samuel Serio, Walter Herring, Kelly Solari Davis, Jennifer Aleman, Dawna Valentine-Burns, Terrell Nichols, Johnny Maxey and Ronnie Toatley.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY David Brown, Willie Francois, Terry Jackson, the Rev. Marc James, Mary Ross Fontenot, O’Neal Stallworth Porter, Cherletrice Austin, Verna Longmyers, Jason Holmes, Janet Watson Kershaw, Ruben Gariby, Femke Jasmijn, Melissa Rhude, Sam Peters, Keith Jackson and Nehemiah Houston.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

