The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit diverse artworks accepted into its annual fall juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will have a voter registration drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today in the parking lot in front of G County Apparel at 199 Vauthier Road in La Marque. Masks must be worn at all times. For information, call Derreck Rose, 409-739-5665.
Waitr and local Galveston restaurants are collecting items for its Hurricane Laura donation drive during normal business hours through Wednesday at Texas Pit Stop, 6612 Seawall Blvd.; Tortuga’s, 6610 Seawall Blvd.; Soul 2 Soul, 3104 Market St.; The Original Mexican Café, 1401 Market St.; and Suki Poke by the Sea, 427 Market St. Donations also will be accepted at wait rapp.com.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its annual Labor Day meal fundraiser from 11 a.m. until sold out Monday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Plates are $10 each. Curbside pickup only. Delivery available for 10 or more orders. To place an order, call or text, 202-699-1050 or 409-392-3105.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. For tuition information and registration, visit bayareayouthsingers.org, email info@bayarea youthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
TUESDAY
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will accept donations to help hurricane victims from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Items needed are cases of bottled water, canned goods, dry goods, toiletries, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby formula and wipes, and paper goods. For information, call 409-935-1100.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have a special called meeting at noon Tuesday via Zoom and telephone. The sign in information for meeting is: Meeting ID: 850-5461-1611 and password: 981989; and to call in, call 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farm Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs, and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
Catholic Charities’ Beacon of Hope Center and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute food to those in need at 9 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30 at the Galveston Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Drive-through only. For information, visit Catholic Charities.org/covidFoodDis tribution.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
THURSDAY
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting Thursday. The public comment period begins at 1 p.m. To get the link, email Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 562-247-8321.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
FRIDAY
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Congressman Randy Weber will be the speaker. To RSVP, visit www.clear creekrw.org/event.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Preventing the ‘S’ Word” suicide prevention awareness webinar from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. For information and to sign up, visit www.NAMIGulf Coast.org.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
UPCOMING
The Bryan Museum will present “The Hidden History of African American Texans” presented by local historian, Sam Collins III, at noon Sept. 12 via Zoom. Collins will share the life of John Rufus Gibson. To register for the free presentation, visit https://thebryanmuse um.org/hidden-history. For information, call 409-632-7685.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have a dedication ceremony of the Moody Family Center for Worship and Service and celebrate the opening of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Texas City at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.salvationarmygalveston county.org, or call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
Independence Village will present its virtual gala and resident fashion show “Under the Sea” at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. For information, call 832-692-7525 or email texasrealtor susan@comcast.net.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Sept. 26 at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfounda tion.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Santa Fe High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will participate in “The Walk” at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 beginning at the Santa Fe Old School Museum, 13304 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Rain date is Oct. 3. For information, call Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
G. Lee Gallery will sponsor its eighth annual Brushes by the Beach Plein Air contest Oct. 14 through Nov. 8. Submission deadline is Nov. 8. For registration and information, visit www.gleegallery.net/Brushes-By-The-Beach-PleinAir.html or call 409-370-7350.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 at www.artoberfest.com. For information, including booth applications, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
The Galveston County Food Bank will have its Big Spooktacular fundraising event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Social distancing will be enforced. Face masks are required. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, visit gal vestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
ONGOING
The American Legion Post No. 554, 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 901 Main St. in La Marque, will be collecting donations for Hurricane Laura relief through Sept. 13. For drop-off times and information, call 409-739-1498 or 409-392-8488.
Galveston College is accepting registration for its new Quickstart-plus programs which will begin Sept. 21 at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Participants must be 18 and older. Tuition is free for those accepted into the program. For information, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-education/quickstartplus, or contact Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering free microchips for 500 pets from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Must call to set up appointment. Call 409-948-2485.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the American Red Cross is offering an emergency diaper bank by appointment only for those who are in need of diapers. For information or to make an appointment, call Mercedes Cardenas, 210-410-6725.
