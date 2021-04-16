The Ball High School JROTC, along with multiple student clubs will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the school’s parking lot at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. MD Anderson Cancer Center will conduct the blood drive. Picture ID required. To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/ballhs rotc0421. For information, email BHStornadobattal ion@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Cucurbits” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will present the class. To register, visit https://gal veston.agrilife.org/hor ticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. During Ramadan, Taraweeh prayers will be available from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. through May 12. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Wednesday at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Richard Rennison, supervisory senior resident agent of the Texas City FBI office, will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $25 per person (check) or $28 (credit card). Must RSVP by emailing Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net by today. For information, call 713-504-0304.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The city of Galveston will host its annual clean-up initiative from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturdays through May 1 at the Galveston Recycling Center at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Cardboard will be accepted Saturday; household appliances and e-waste, April 24; and paper shredding will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector Cheryl Johnson will be the guest speaker. To join, enter meeting ID: 872-9779-2766 with passcode: 367461. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The annual Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coast-wide Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 21 locations across Texas. To sign up, visit www.texasadopt abeach.org.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have a barbecue sandwich fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot across from Ends at 6020 FM 1765 at in Texas City. A $10 donation is asked. For information, call Derreck Rose, 409-739-5565, or Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
There will be a medical benefit fundraiser for David Martinez from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Kat’s Place, 1219 Walnut St. in La Marque. Barbecue chicken and sausage dinners will be sold for $10 each. Donations of raffle prizes also will be accepted. To place an order or make a donation, call Juanita Martinez, 409-599-1820.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 Auxiliary will have its membership drive beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. The group also will have crawfish and desserts available for sale. Any woman wanting to know more about the group is invited. For information, visit www.vfwauxiliary.org, or contact Kathleen Durham, grannykatkat@gmail.com or 409-599-9370.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through May 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through May 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Kemah Boardwalk will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in its human resources office at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Take copies of your resume and apply online at www.landrysinc.com/careers. Potential employees will also receive a $250 sign-on bonus ($100 after completion of 30 days; $150 after 90 days). For information, call 281-334-8902.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The public comment period begins at 10 a.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 562-247-8422 (access code is 829-935-593). For information, email Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St., in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. Must RSVP by 3 p.m. Wednesday. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclubgal veston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its “Take Back The Night” event at 6 p.m. April 23 at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The free event hopes to empower and support survivors of sexual assault and raise awareness in our community. For information, email info@rccgc.org.
The Heritage Gardeners of Friendswood will have its spring market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at the Marie Workman Garden Center, 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit the garden club and its Junior Master Gardeners program. Call 832-221-9595.
Feed Galveston, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, will have its annual food packaging initiative from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at The Lyceum, adjacent to the church at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Volunteers are needed. To sign up, contact Emily Billin, emily@firstlutherangalves ton.com or 409-762-8477.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The League City Police Department will have its drug take-back initiative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at the League City Public Safety Building at 555 W. Walker St. in League City. No sharps or any kinds of needles will be accepted. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary will have its inaugural vendor fair/spring fling from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. If you’d like to participate, registration is $40 per booth. For application, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its May juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Early drop-off can be made by reservation. For information, and link to prospectus in black column, email galvestonartleague.com.
Galveston College will continue its 2021 lecture series on “Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment” with a virtual lecture “Black Hollywood: How African Americans Gain Agency and Empowerment in the Movie Industry” featuring Kimberly Fain, visiting professor at Texas Southern University and licensed attorney, at 6:30 p.m. April 27 via Zoom. For information, visit gc.edu.
The Pilot Club of Dickinson will have its 24th annual golf tournament from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 at Topgolf in Webster. Entry fee is $125 per person, which includes dinner and an open bar. To register, contact LeeAnn Crowder at lee2crowder@aol.com or 281-337-4222.
The city of Texas City will present “COVID-19: One Year Later & The Path Ahead” from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 29 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Mayor Dedrick Johnson, Page Michel, Thomas Munoz, Dr. Philip Keiser and Melissa Duarte, will be the speakers. Seating is limited. For information, visit www.texascitytx.gov.
The Galveston County Master Gardener May Day Sale will be from noon April 30 to noon May 1 virtually at https://store.galvestonmg.org. Browse online beginning April 23 and schedule a curbside pickup time.
College of the Mainland will have its community grand open house at 3 p.m. April 30 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Attendees will get to tour the new learning spaces in the Steam Building. For information, visit com.edu or call Monique Sennet, 409-933-8438.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present its 25th annual Grand Kids Festival May 1 in the downtown Postoffice Street district. For information and updates, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com or call 800-821-1894.
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1 at Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Various vendors will be selling a wide variety of wares. There also will be concessions. For information, email bloombythe sea@att.net.
The 47th annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 1 and May 2; and May 8 and May 9 in Galveston. Tickets are $35 per person in advance and $40 per person beginning April 26. To purchase tickets, visit galvestonhistory.org. For information, call 409-765-3424.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 2 at the Ceramic and Pottery Center at 900 state Highway 3 N. in League City. For information, visit www.saltgrasspotters.com or call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its online auction fundraiser and gala, “The Song Goes On,” May 3 through May 7 at www.bayareachorus. rallyup.com. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.