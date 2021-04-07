Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
THURSDAY
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. The group will recognize Yom HaShoah Holocaust Memorial Day. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorene nieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Thursday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
FRIDAY
College of the Mainland will have its “Laughs for Lunch” fundraiser luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 in its conference center at 1200 N. Amburn Road in Texas City. Comedienne Kristin Lindner will be the guest speaker. Must RSVP by Friday by contacting Jennifer Smith, jsmith107@com.edu or 409-933-8705. For tickets and information, visit www.com.edu/eaw.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Cynthia Wilkinson, from the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, will be the guest speaker. The group also will be taking nominations for officers. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
The city of Galveston will host its annual clean-up initiative from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (except May 1) Saturdays through May 1 at the Galveston Recycling Center at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Aluminum and tin cans will be accepted Saturday; cardboard, April 17; household appliances and E-waste, April 24; and paper shredding will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have its annual Spring Sparkle event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Residents can take tree limbs, grass clippings, wood, metal, appliances and plastics. Shredding also will be available. No hazardous waste. For information, visit www.Friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
The Silk Purse will have a porch sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Clothing, home décor, and more will be available. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Galveston Island Humane Society will have its inaugural “Steps for Pets” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on Stewart Beach in Galveston. Registration is $35. For information, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or email info@galveston humane.org.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have its Model Train Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2602 Santa Fe Place (25th Street) in Galveston. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $7 per child. To purchase tickets and get more information, visit galves tonRRmuseum.org.
Local authors, Katie Rhoads and Katrina Nichols will have a book signing event of their new book “ZyRiah Not Your Regular Princess” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 FM 2004 at state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-771-6937.
SUNDAY
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-thru supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
Local author Pat Jakobi will be signing copies of her new book “Early Galveston Artists and Photographers: Recovering a Legacy” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Galveston Art League at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
Galveston College will sponsor a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Seibel Wing Lobby on campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Donors will receive a free T-shirt. To sign up, visit giveblood.org. For information, email Kay Reagan, kreagan@gc.edu.
The 56th annual Lunar Rendezvous Dining Night “Havana Nights” will begin at 6 p.m. May 3 at Marais at 2015 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. For tickets and information, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org by April 15.
The Ball High School JROTC, along with multiple student clubs will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16 in the school’s parking lot at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. MD Anderson Cancer Center will conduct the blood drive. Picture ID required. To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/ballhsrotc0421. For information, email BHStornadobattalion@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Cucurbits” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 16 virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will present the class. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgsem inars.
The annual Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coast-wide Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 at 21 locations across Texas. To sign up, visit www.texasadoptabeach.org.
Feed Galveston, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, will have its annual food packaging initiative from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at The Lyceum, adjacent to the church at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Volunteers are needed. To sign up, contact Emily Billin, emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or 409-762-8477.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary will have its inaugural vendor fair/spring fling from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. If you’d like to participate, registration is $40 per booth. For application, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its May juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Early drop-off can be made by reservation. For information, and link to prospectus in black column, email galvestonartleague.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardener May Day Sale will be from noon April 30 to noon May 1 virtually at https://store.galvestonmg.org. Browse online beginning April 23 and schedule a curbside pickup time.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present its 25th annual Grand Kids Festival May 1 in the downtown Postoffice Street district. For information and updates, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com or call 800-821-1894.
