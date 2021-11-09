City meetings Nov 9, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925. 6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corp., 1006 South Shore Drive, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.Wednesday6 p.m.: Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9255.Thursday7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Monday9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244. 4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.Nov. 169 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMotorcyclist dies after driving off Galveston seawallMan dies after falling out of moving car; one arrestedMan found dead on Galveston beach identifiedFamily and friends gather to mourn Dickinson student killed by hit-and-run driverMan pistol-whipped on The Strand during rallyGalveston hospital is prepared for regular rally surge of patientsOne injured in motorcycle crash on Harborside DriveGalveston-based Carnival ship helps retrieve injured boaterBikers celebrate return of Galveston's Lone Star RallyHitchcock's Camp Wallace ruins revealed after 75 years CollectionsIn Focus: Third Day of the 2021 Lone Star RallyIn Focus: Second Day of the 2021 Lone Star Rally in GalvestonIn Focus: Friendswood vs Port Arthur Memorial High School FootballIn Focus: World Series Game 6In Focus: Lone Star Rally Kicks Off in GalvestonIn Focus: World Series Game 5In Focus: Dickinson vs Clear Springs High School FootballIn Focus: World Series workoutsIn Focus: Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Rams FootballIn Focus: World Series Game 1 CommentedHere are a few Trump facts to remember on Election Day (155) Biden and his cohorts are ruining America (93) Guest commentary: Can we survive three more years of Biden foolishness? (79) Gust commentary: We must live under God or outside of God (65) Losing is the new winning for GOP's all-star lineup (48) Some people are obsessed with Donald Trump (43) Guest commentary: Voting 'reforms' serve 'demagogues, autocrats' (41) Let's hope voters do remember on Election Day (39) 2 years after lawsuit, Galveston County again trying to purge voter rolls (36) Don't let Colin Powell's death mislead you (34)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.