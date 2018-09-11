HAPPY BIRTHDAY Shelia Smith, Joshua Clark, Ollis Marie Johnson, Brittany Thompson Beecham, Calvin Edwards, Jazmen Hunton, Amber Torres-Milburn, Vanessa Thomas Roberts, Roland Hennigan, Johnny Johnson, Valerie Danner, Susan Sims Kerivan, Bobby Morrow, Karen Brandenburg, Rhonda Mills-Bull, Brian Heffernan, Janet Washington and Derrick Posada Jr
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Edward and Glenda Bourgeois, celebrating 36 years; Anthony and Georgette Davis, celebrating 29 years; and Miles and Lynn Arena, celebrating 25 years of marriage.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Herman and Verdia Lee Harper, celebrating 64 years of marriage.
