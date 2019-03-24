Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 6378 Auxiliary is accepting entries for its Youth Patriotic Art Contest through Thursday. For students in grades 9-12. To enter, visit http://ow.ly/FuK530eQqZ9. For information, email Beth Sanford at bsan ford1954@yahoo.com or call 281-337-4952.
Registration for League City Citizen University, which will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning April 4 through June 6, will be accepted through Friday at www.leaguecity.com/citizenuniversity. For information, call 281-554-1919.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve a steak dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $13 donation (by Monday; $15 afterward) is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will have its annual Runway of Hope style show at 11 a.m. Friday at the San Luis Resort, Spa & Conference Center at 5200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.salvation armygalvestoncounty.org or call Holly McDonald at 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Butterflies & Native Plants” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and ”Beneficials in the Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To register, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Bay Area Pet Adoptions will have its Woofstock event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4106 E. NASA Parkway in El Lago. For information, visit www.bayarea petadoptions.org or call 281-339-2086.
The Carson & Barnes Circus will be at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 31 at San Leon Spillway Park at 5437 FM 646 in Bacliff. Tickets are $14 for adults with one free child’s ticket for ages 12 and younger before Saturday; and children tickets are $6. Tickets are $20 per adult and $12 per child on day of. For information, call 281-410-9272.
A free screening of the new documentary film, “Journey to Promontory,” will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Railroad Museum at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Richard Luckin, a noted rail historian, will introduce the film and field questions from the audience. To RSVP, email rsvp@galvestonrrmuseum.org or call 409-765-5700.
Entries for the Support Women Artists Now Day Juried Art Show are due by March 31. The competition is open to women artists. Entries should be dropped off at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, visit www.gleegallery.net (click on Call to Artists tab) or call 409-996-5040.
Local artists are invited to sign up for the Texas City Art Festival’s Juried Art Show and Exhibition. Projects should be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and prospectus, call 409-643-5990, or contact Nancy House at texascityart@gmail.com or 281-451-5814.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its spring competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For local artists ages 15 and older. For information, fees and prospectus, visit Galves tonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
